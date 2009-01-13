TD Jakes Delayed Until Fall 2010

Related:

CBS Distribution Chief on "Obama-esque" T.D. Jakes





CBS Television Distribution’s new first-run talk show starring evangelical preacher T.D. Jakes is being held until fall 2010, the company said Monday.



“We have never seen such a positive reaction to a show as we have to T.D. Jakes, but with the current economic climate that stations and advertisers are facing we don't think 2009 is the right time to produce a top-quality series in the manner we and our stations expect. We passionately believe in the viability of T.D. Jakes and will work toward a 2010 launch,” said John Nogawski, president of CTD, in a statement.



Jakes had been sold to the Tribune and Fox stations in top markets, and was expected to go forward until last week.



“We completely understand and respect CTD’s decision due to the economic environment. We certainly hope to be in business with T.D. Jakes when the timing is right. He is a phenomenal talent who we are sure that our audience will respond to,” said Ed Wilson, Tribune’s chief revenue officer, also in a statement.



Jakes is being produced by Stage 29 Productions, Jay McGraw’s production company that also produces The Doctors. Bishop Jakes is founder of The Potter’s House, a 30,000-member mega-church based in Dallas. Jakes’ sermons and services are broadcast on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, Black Entertainment Television and the Word Network. He also hosts conferences on spiritual topics that draw 100,000-plus attendees.



Jakes is only one of many syndicated shows that is being delayed or cancelled due to a difficult economic environment.