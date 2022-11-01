TCM To Auction Marilyn Monroe, ‘E.T.,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Items

For people who want a piece of Hollywood history instead of merely watching it on screen, Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions will be presenting their latest Icons & Idols sale.

With E.T. marking its 40th anniversary, TCM and Julien’s are auction off the mechanical actor who played the extraterrestrial in the 1982 film. The gadget, built before movies could depend on CGI, is considered an engineering marvel and is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at the auction.

“We are thrilled to continue the 40th anniversary party for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the genius of Steven Spielberg can never be celebrated enough,” TCM general manager Pola Changnon said. “This auction truly runs the spectrum of film history, from the classics to the modern era, and Julien’s is yet again making these unbelievably rare items accessible to film lovers everywhere.”

Other items going on the block include: