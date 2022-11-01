TCM To Auction Marilyn Monroe, ‘E.T.,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Items
Movie channel works with Julien’s Auctions
For people who want a piece of Hollywood history instead of merely watching it on screen, Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions will be presenting their latest Icons & Idols sale.
With E.T. marking its 40th anniversary, TCM and Julien’s are auction off the mechanical actor who played the extraterrestrial in the 1982 film. The gadget, built before movies could depend on CGI, is considered an engineering marvel and is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at the auction.
“We are thrilled to continue the 40th anniversary party for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the genius of Steven Spielberg can never be celebrated enough,” TCM general manager Pola Changnon said. “This auction truly runs the spectrum of film history, from the classics to the modern era, and Julien’s is yet again making these unbelievably rare items accessible to film lovers everywhere.”
Other items going on the block include:
- A Marilyn Monroe black wool cocktail dress, expected to sell for $40,000 to $60,000.
- An original hero prop Nimbus 2000 broom belonging to Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe) from the production of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Bids are expected to reach $80,000 to $100,000.
- Charlton Heston’s original Moses’ Holy Staff from the 1956 epic The Ten Commandments. Estimated sale value $40,000-$60,000.
- Mitchell MK II 35-millimeter motion picture camera used to film the King of the World scene in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic, expected to sell for $30,000 to $50,000.
- A pair of Everlast boxing gloves and shorts worn by Robert DeNiro in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, expected to fetch $30,000-$50,000 at auction.
- A brown terrycloth robe with “Italian Stallion” embroidered in white stitching on the back, screen-worn by Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in the opening scene of the 1976 film Rocky, expected to bring $80,0000-$100,000.
- A 1943 Academy Award presented to W. Howard Green for his work in color cinematography for the film Phantom of the Opera, which is expected to sell for $80,000 to $100,000. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
