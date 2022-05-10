Marilyn’s Outfit, Thor’s Hammer on Block at TCM Hollywood Auction

Instead of just letting fans watch film legends, Turner Classic Movies is collaborating on an auction that will let people buy pieces of Hollywood history.

TCM is working with Julien’s Auctions on a sale that will showcase 1,400 iconic items such as the costumes Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (expected to fetch $80,000 to $100,000), an original stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope ($200,000-$300,000), Captain America’s shield from Captain America: The First Avenger ($60,000-$80,000), Thor’s Hammer from Thor: The Dark World ($20,000-$30,000) and the motor yacht from Frank Sinatra’s Pal Joey ($1.5 million to $2 million).

(Image credit: TCM)

Also on the block are items from the collection of Joe Eszterhas, jewelry pieces from Elizabeth Taylor, props from Harry Potter movies, and items from the estates of James Garner and Robert Stack.

“We are so impressed with Julien’s Auctions and their ability to bring the past to life, making one-of-a-kind items accessible to film lovers everywhere,” said Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM. “Our fans crave a tangible connection to their passion and now they can satisfy that desire with these iconic costumes and unique memorabilia from the movies we air on TCM.”

Julien’s Auctions and TCM Present: Hollywood Legends will take place over three days on July 15, 16 and 17. The event will be promoted in on-air and online programming.

(Image credit: TCM)

TCM has been in the auction business for almost 10 years, helping to sell items from The Maltese Falcon, Casablanca and the Wizard of Oz.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Julien’s Auctions as our new collaboration with TCM will bring our world class collection of important Hollywood artifacts and our premium auctions to new heights and build on our reputation as the leading auction house to the stars,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

“TCM’s esteemed programming, passionate fans and marquee events such as the TCM Film Festival makes them the perfect brand to align with.” Nolan said. “As a lifetime classic movie fan and collector, as well as a longtime admirer and viewer of TCM, this is a great honor in my professional career in the auction industry. We’re looking forward to achieving some exciting record-breaking sales and events and jointly offering classic movie fans and collectors a truly unique way to experience the world of Hollywood memorabilia auctions." ■