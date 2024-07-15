TCLtv Plus Streaming Service Launches On Roku Devices, TVs

Smart TV maker TCL said it launched its streaming service, TCLtv Plus, on Roku devices and TV’s made by TCL using the Roku TV operating system..

The company also said it is replacing the current TCL app with a new TCLtv Plus app, which will give viewers an enhanced user experience and access to it portfolio of more than 350 free ad-supported streaming TV channels.

“Roku delivers a brilliant user interface and seamless viewer experience, and we are excited to take this next leap in TCL’s dynamic growth story,” said Mark Zhang, president of TCL North America. “Our partnership with Roku firmly establishes TCLtv Plus as a powerful force in the streaming ecosystem.”

TCL has been working with Roku for more than a decade and millions of TCL smart TVs with Roku operating systems have been shipped.

“Roku is the #1 platform for streaming entertainment in the U.S., and TCLtv Plus is a very welcome addition to our premium offering,” said Tom McFarland, Vice President of Roku TV. “This new channel is a natural next step in our longstanding partnership with TCL, and we are thrilled to continue collaborating with their team.”

TCLtv Plus has launched several original titles produced using artificial intelligence, including a Sci Fi film short, Message in a Bot which will debut on the service on July 22.

Other AI projects are in in the development pipeline.

TCLtv Plus said that in addition to its own content library, the Roku launch will enable an even wider audience the ability to engage with itsprogramming choices.