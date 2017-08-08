TCA17: You’ll Sing Your Heart Out to ‘You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — Some of the most beloved lines in A Christmas Story will be reworked into songs for Fox’s live production, which will air Dec. 17.



“You’ll shoot your eye out” will be a “big, big production number,” said composer Benj Pasek. “A major award,” which Ralphie’s father exclaims about his infamous lady’s leg lamp, will be a musical number, too, as will “Red Ryder carbine action BB gun.”



“They are moments where we’re taking a line and trying to expand it, blow it up to a big musical moment,” said Pasek.



Related: Walden Stands By Fox Decision to Cancel ‘American Idol’



Pasek and fellow composer Justin Paul, who worked together on the Broadway musical production of A Christmas Story in 2012, will write a number of original songs for the Fox production. Paul said he and Pasek are looking for parts of the story that “sing.” He describes Ralphie as a “kid with a really big want, and those wants sing.”



Ralphie desperately wants a BB gun for Christmas, though almost every adult in his life warns him he’ll shoot his eye out.



Maya Rudolph, formerly of Saturday Night Live, will play Ralphie’s mother. The producers are still filling out the cast. No one from the 1983 film is involved with the Fox production.



Related: Peter Krause Cast in Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk Drama ‘9-1-1’ on Fox



Platt worked on Fox’s live production of Grease. He calls Grease “a celebration, a party,” and describes A Christmas Story as “a Christmas family event” tailor-made for fans of the film.



“We will wink with the audience,” he adds.



Platt notes how the movie is unique among Christmas films in that there’s no magic.



“You will not feel like you’re watching a stage production,” he said. “You’ll be living the life of Ralphie, experiencing his fantasies. You’ll be living the life of his community.”



It will be a three-hour production on Fox. Platt promises “a show that delivers the film but also delivers music.”