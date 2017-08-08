TCA17: Maya Rudolph on Board for Fox’s ‘A Christmas Story’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Fox’s live musical event A Christmas Story will air Sunday, Dec. 17, starting at 7 p.m. The three-hour special, inspired by the classic film and Broadway production of the same name, is executive produced by Marc Platt (Grease: Live, La La Land) as well as Adam Siegel.



Produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television & Alternative Television, it will be filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.



Related: Fox Picks Up Singing Competition ‘The Four’



Saturday Night Live alumnus Maya Rudolph will star as the mother of nine-year old Ralphie Parker. Additional casting information will be announced soon.



Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Tony Award winners for the musical Dear Evan Hansen, will compose new songs for the TV special. The pair also scored A Christmas Story: The Musical. Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (Grease: Live) are adapting the book.