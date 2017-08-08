TCA17: Fox Picks Up Singing Competition ‘The Four’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — Fox has ordered new singing competition series The Four, announced Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group.



The series starts, says Fox, where most competition series end: with the four finalists. Four singers, chosen from their auditions by a panel of music industry experts, try to defend their spots on the stage, as they are challenged by singers determined to replace them. Each week, if any of the four are outperformed, they’ll go home and the challengers will take their place.



Viewers have the opportunity to submit an audition video. U.S. viewers vote on the streamed auditions and help decide which challengers will take on the finalists.



The panel of industry experts becomes key players on the winner’s team, guiding the singer’s career. Panelists will be announced soon.



Walden says other singing competition shows on TV focus heavily on the panelists, while The Four will be centered on the singers.



The Four was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Simon Thomas, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza and Nehama Cohen are the executive producers.