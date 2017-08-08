TCA17: Peter Krause Cast in Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk Drama ‘9-1-1’ on Fox

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — Peter Krause, who starred in The Catch and Six Feet Under, has been cast in a lead role in Fox’s new drama 9-1-1. The show comes from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and will premiere in 2018.



Krause joins Angela Bassett in the cast.



The procedural drama explores the high-stress experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with the problems in their own lives. The series begins with the fateful question, “9-1-1, what’s your emergency?”



Tim Minear (Feud, American Horror Story) has joined the series as executive producer and showrunner, and McG (Lethal Weapon) will direct the premiere.



Krause also starred in NBC drama Parenthood, ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money and ABC’sSports Night.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. The pilot is created, written and executive produced by Murphy and Falchuk.