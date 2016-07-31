TCA: TNT Picks Up Charles Barkley Series ‘The Race Card’

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. — TNT has greenlit Charles Barkley’s The Race Card, the network announced Sunday a the TCA summer press tour.

The series, which comes from Studio T in association with DocShop Inc. and Kin Studios, will follow Barkley as he explores the country’s racial divide.

The network also picked up a fourth season of drama The Last Ship and ordered post-Civil War drama Monsters of God to pilot.

Premiere dates were given as well for the Michelle Dockery-led Good Behavior (Nov. 15) and season three of drama The Librarians (Nov. 20).

"We're creating premium shows that are also unapologetically entertaining, whether it's through the tenuous and unexpected relationship in Good Behavior, the hard-hitting action of The Last Ship, or Monsters of God, our version of a western chock-full of violence, sex and insane characters," said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT.

