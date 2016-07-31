TCA: TBS Greenlights ‘The Guest Book’ Comedy Series; ‘Tarantula’ Animated Show

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- TBS has greenlit a new comedy series The Guest Book as well as a new animated show Tarantula, the network said Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer tour session.

The Guest Book, created by Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl), is an anthology series that centers on a small town vacation home and its visitors, said network officials.

Related: TNT Picks Up Charles Barkley Series ‘The Race Card’

The animated Tarantula, from creator Carson Mell (Silicon Valley) and Rough House Pictures, follows a respected but uncertified tattoo artist who delivers absurd yet introspective monologues, said the network.

In addition, TBS also announced a pilot order for a comedy show World's End, starring Hamish Linklater and Wanda Sykes, and executive produced by Ben Silverman. The pilot follows a charismatic high school English teacher who has a breakdown and is committed to a mental institution, but ends up spearheading an inmate revolt.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com