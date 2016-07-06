TBS Renews ‘Wrecked,’ ‘Angie Tribeca’

TBS Wednesday said it has renewed freshman series Wrecked and sophomore series Angie Tribeca, while TNT announced it will bring back its drama series Animal Kingdom for a second season.

Wrecked, which currently reaches a multiplatform audience of 5.2 million viewers across TBS' linear, VOD, digital and mobile platforms, centers on a diverse group of plane crash survivors on a remote island where they must face many threats, said network officials. The Nancy and Steve Carell-produced comedy Angie Tribeca, reaches 2.6 million viewers across TBS platforms, said network officials.

"A year ago we began reinventing TBS, and thanks to the incredible talent behind these shows, we've come a long way in a very short amount of time," said Brett Weitz, executive VP of original programming for TBS in a statement. "Pulling the trigger on renewals early allows us to build on our success by giving fans new seasons more quickly."

TNT’s drama Animal Kingdom, which is reaching 6.7 million viewers across all TNT platforms and is growing week to week, stars Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Daniella Alonso and Molly Gordon.