TCA: Showtime Switches Up Release Schedule for Monthly Premieres

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Showtime will move from its traditional “Noah’s Ark” release schedule, as David Nevins, president and CEO, put it, pairing up premieres of popular series, in favor of a monthly premiere agenda. That includes House of Lies in April, Penny Dreadful in May and Ray Donovan in June.

The Andrew Dice Clay comedy Dice also debuts in the spring.

“In today’s streaming world, you have to earn your viewers every month,” said Nevins.

Lead-ins in a time shifted world don’t matter a whole lot, he said. “Some people love Homeland, some are obsessed with The Affair, some love both,” Nevins said. “People tend to set their own schedules.”

Further out, Twin Peaks, the ballyhooed series reboot from David Lynch, is halfway done with shooting and is set to premiere in the first half of 2017. What Nevins has seen, he said, appears as though it is “in the hands of a master.”

Showtime also shared about other new series, including Cameron Crowe’s Roadies, which Nevins called “fun, funny, upbeat and life-affirming,” and the '70s Los Angeles standup comedy period piece I’m Dying Up Here from Jim Carrey. Both are hour-long series.

Nearer term, Shameless, Billions, Dark Net and The Circus debut this month, and viewers nationwide get a free weekend peek at Showtime starting Friday, Jan. 15. A Michael Jackson documentary debuts Feb 5.

Nevins announced a seventh season order for low-life comedy Shameless, but said the future of Masters of Sex is “too early to tell beyond next season.” The next installment of Homeland, meanwhile, will be shot, and set, in New York. Nevins said he has had “vague discussions” with creator Alex Gansa about the eventual finale, but that won’t be soon.

“The good news it’s not imminent,” said Gary Levine, president of programming. “He sees many seasons to come.”