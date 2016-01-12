TCA: ‘Twin Peaks’ to Premiere on Showtime in First Half of 2017

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Twin Peaks will likely premiere on Showtime in the first half of 2017, said network chief David Nevins Tuesday during the TCA winter press tour.

Nevins said director David Lynch is halfway through shooting the highly anticipated reboot.

It’s been a rough road to Twin Peaks for Showtime with Lynch last year exiting the project over a money dispute.

The network also renewed comedy Shameless and picked up Jim Carrey-fronted I'm Dying Up Here to series.