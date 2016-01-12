TCA: Showtime Renews 'Shameless' for Season 7

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Showtime has renewed Shameless for a seventh season, network chief David Nevins announced Tuesday during the TCA winter press tour.

The 12-episode pick-up comes on the heels of the comedy’s season six premiere.

Production is set to begin later this year.

The premium cabler also ordered Jim Carrey laugher I'm Dying Up Here to series.

I'm Dying Up Here is written and executive produced by Dave Flebotte with Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne also executive producing.

Other announcements during Showtime's TCA winter press tour presentation included the April 10 premiere date for season five of House of Lies and the May 1 bow for the third season of Penny Dreadful.