TCA: NBC Will Launch Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Out of Olympics

Pasadena, Calif. — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes in 2021 on NBC, revealed Poehler, playing NBC PR person “Chip Sullivan” at NBC’s TCA session in Pasadena. “There are no two funnier people anywhere,” “Chip” said.

Sticking with Poehler news, "Chip" said a third season of Making It has been ordered. “We cannot wait to bring another season of craft-y puns to audiences,” said Poehler.

Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, was out next. He talked up NBC airing the 2020 Olympics from Tokyo this summer. Jimmy Fallon will host the musical variety show That’s My Jam, a mix of music and dance and pop culture, said Telegdy, that will launch out of the Olympics.

That’s My Jam will have celebrities competing against each other in song and dance.

“If one man can do it, it’s Jimmy,” said Telegdy of the challenge of hosting a late-night show and helming a second program.

He said NBC will air the nature program The New World, after the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. Telegdy said the show has “the capacity to capture the curiosity and minds of millions.”

The New World will have 10 parts. “I believe that great storytelling told on a broad scale has the power to produce wide-sweeping cultural change, and this project has all the makings to deliver on that potential,” said Telegdy.

Dwayne Johnson called in from Atlanta but had some technical difficulties, so it was Telegdy who shared word of comedy Young Rock, about Johnson’s childhood. Johnson will appear in each episode and Nahnatchka Khan is producing.

The show will be produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions. NBC is on board for 11 episodes.

NBC renewed Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways and ordered three more seasons of New Amsterdam, which means it will run through 2022-2023.

Telegdy spoke about genuine stars turning up in different spots around the NBCU portfolio, including Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres.

Telegdy couldn’t say much about an investigation going on into the workplace culture at America’s Got Talent stemming from Gabrielle Union’s exit from the program. “I promise you this is being taken very seriously,” he said.

He said NBC is not ready to announce any live musical productions. “We’ve got to find the right thing,” Telegdy said.