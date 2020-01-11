Seth MacFarlane Inks Deal With NBCUniversal

Seth MacFarlane is moving to NBCUniversal in a nine-figure deal. Reports said MacFarlane will produce content across the NBCU portfolio, including streaming platform Peacock, and said the deal is for five years and close to $200 million.

MacFarlane has long had a home at Fox, where his shows include Family Guy and The Orville, which is shifting to Hulu. He produces under Fuzzy Door Productions.

MacFarlane’s deal with 20th TV expired in summer 2019, according to Hollywood Reporter.

NBCUniversal Content Studios worked out the deal with MacFarlane. Bonnie Hammer is chairman.