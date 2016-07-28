TCA: ‘Luke Cage’ EP Says Hopes for Season Two, But ’Netflix’s Call’

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Season one of Marvel’s Luke Cage hasn’t even premiered yet but executive producer Jeph Loeb says he’s open to continuing the series.

“It is certainly our hope that Luke Cage gets to tell more stories,” said Loeb Wednesday during a panel for the series at the TCA summer press tour day. “But that’s really Netflix’s call.”

Netflix has a number of Marvel projects in the pipeline, including Iron Fist, Defenders and new seasons of Jessica Jones and Daredevil.

Loeb was joined on stage by star Mike Colter, executive producer and writer Cheo Coker, and stars Mahershala Ali, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick and Frank Whaley.

Colter, who plays the title character, addressed what it means to play a black superhero.

“It’s important in the landscape of television and also I think globally…when they look at black culture it’s important that we have positive images,” he said.

But the actor said that he tries not to think about it.

“We have no agenda,” he said. “But I am proud that people do think he’s a good superhero and I hope that the black community can feel good about him as well.”

