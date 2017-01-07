TCA: Hulu Picks Up Streaming Rights to ‘Golden Girls'

Pasadena, Calif. — Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia will have a new home in February.

Hulu announced that it has acquired the streaming rights to the entire library of The Golden Girls.

"Since The Golden Girls premiered over 30 years ago the series and its beloved cast of characters continue to have a cultural impact," said Craig Erwich, senior VP, head of content, Saturday during Hulu's TCA winter 2017 press tour. "This marks the first time that the complete library of one of the most popular sitcoms of all time will be available to stream all in one place."

Subscribers will be able to watch episodes on Feb. 13, Galantine's Day.

Golden Girls, which ran from 1985-1992 on NBC, stars Bea Arthur, Betty White, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan. The deal also includes renewals for full libraries of Desperate Housewives, Private Practice and Body of Proof.

Erwich also announced that Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming video-on-demand rights to ABC comedy black-ish.

Black-ish is currently available to stream on Hulu. New episodes will be available for subs the day after their network premiere.

The black-ish deal comes on the heels of Hulu's agreement with Disney for rights to stream movies such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act and Air Bud.