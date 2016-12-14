Rosenberg Named Hulu Director of Comedy Originals

Billy Rosenberg has been named director of Hulu originals for comedy series, overseeing the development and production of Hulu’s comedies. He starts in January and will report directly to Beatrice Springborn, head of originals.

Rosenberg was head of development and production at Party Over Here, the production outfit owned by The Lonely Island trio Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

Prior to that, he was an executive at Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, developing and producing feature films.

Hulu’s original comedies include Casual, Difficult People and The Mindy Project.

Coming up for the streaming service is Future Man from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.