Hulu Adds CBS Networks to Live TV Bundle

Hulu and CBS Corp. have worked out a deal to add CBS, CBS Sports Network and cable net Pop to Hulu’s live streaming service. The subscription product will launch in the coming months.

The deal covers CBS’ prime programs, along with sports programming such as the NFL and NCAA men’s basketball championship, and live events such as the Grammys. It also extends Showtime Networks' existing deal with Hulu in which the cable net is offered as a premium subscription service to customers who subscribe to Hulu's live or SVOD product.

“To build a successful live TV service, you have to have viewers’ favorite sports and shows, and CBS’ programming is absolutely vital to that mix,” said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Hulu. “With 21st Century Fox, Disney, Turner and now CBS on board, our new live service will offer one of the most valuable sports, news and entertainment lineups anywhere–from ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports and TNT to ABC, CBS, Fox and The Disney Channel.”

The deal follows Hulu’s agreements with 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company, which encompassed more than 35 networks, including broadcast networks FOX and ABC and dozens of cable channels.

“We are very pleased to make CBS available on Hulu’s new live TV service,” said Ray Hopkins, president, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation. “Hulu has made it clear that it understands the value that the CBS Television Network, along with Showtime and our basic cable network portfolio, will bring to this new offering. In addition, today’s announcement represents another significant step in our strategy to deliver CBS's industry leading content to viewers whenever and where ever they want to watch it, at terms that are consistent with the company’s goals.”