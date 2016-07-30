TCA: HBO Extends ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Through 2018

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. — HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher through 2018, the network announced Saturday during the TCA summer 2016 press tour.

Real Time is currently in its 14th season and the pickup extends through season 16.

The cabler also announced premiere dates for Westworld (Oct. 2), Divorce (Oct. 9) and Insecure (Oct. 9).

In addition, the network will release all 89 episodes of The Larry Sanders Show, making the series available on HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO on Demand on Sept. 23 and HBO Comedy on Sept. 26.

The Larry Sanders Show was created by the late Garry Shandling.

Quentin Schaffer, executive VP of corporate communications, also confirmed that an Alan Ball, Six Feet Under and True Blood, family drama has been ordered straight to series.

HBO's documentary lineup was revealed Saturday as well and features Kent Jones' Hitchcock/Truffaut, Marc Levin and Daphne Pinkerson's Class Divide, Timothy Greenfield-Sanders' The Trans List and Jon Alpert's Mariela Castro's March: Cuba's LGBT Revolution.