HBO Renews Dwayne Johnson Comedy ‘Ballers’

HBO has renewed jock comedy Ballers for a third season, days after the second season premiere July 17. Created by Stephen Levinson, the show looks at the “whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems” of former and current football players. Dwayne Johnson plays an ex-superstar who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for the stars in Miami.

“Dwayne Johnson, Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg and the rest of the Ballers team have once again delivered a winner for our viewers,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. “We look forward to another great season of Ballers next year.”

The season two premiere is at 5.7 million viewers to date, said HBO. Ballers’ first season averaged 9.1 million viewers in gross audience—HBO’s biggest half-hour rating in six years.

The show is executive produced by Levinson, Wahlberg, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino and Denis Biggs. Seven Bucks Productions, Johnson's and Garcia's joint outfit, is producing.