Garry Shandling Dead at 66

Comedian Garry Shandling has died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 66. Officers were dispatched to Shandling's home Thursday for a reported medical emergency, according to the AP. Shandling was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shandling made his name in television for his offbeat wit; his standout works includes influential HBO comedy The Larry Sanders Show. He also hosted several awards shows, including the Emmys and the Grammys.

Shandling began his career writing for comedies such as Sanford and Son and Welcome Back, Kotter. A polished standup comic, he was a frequent guest of Johnny Carson’s on The Tonight Show, and was in consideration to replace Carson following his retirement.

Shandling created It's Garry Shandling's Show for Showtime, and The Larry Sanders Show, which aired from 1992 to 1998 on HBO, and saw Shandling play a neurotic talk show host.

Shandling also appeared in numerous movies, including Zoolander, Iron Man 2, The Dictator, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Deeply respected by other comics, Shandling appears in the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Crackle series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.