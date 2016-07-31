TCA: Final Season of Sundance's 'Rectify' to Premiere Oct. 26

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- SundanceTV's Rectify will return for its final season on Oct. 26, the network announced Sunday during the TCA summer press tour.

Rectify's fourth installment features eight episodes.

“I never knew imaginary people could be so demanding. Or rewarding,” said Ray McKinnon, series creator, executive producer, writer and director. “I will miss you Holdens and Talbots and folks of Paulie, GA. But I will surely think of you from time to time and ponder what you might be up to or up against as you live out your lives somewhere in my dreams. In the land of the living, I’m eternally grateful to the gifted writers, the tireless crew and the incomparable actors who helped me bring this world to life over the past four years, and to SundanceTV for giving this story a home.”

