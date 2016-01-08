TCA: ‘Rectify’ to End After Four Seasons
SundanceTV will end its popular drama series Rectify after four seasons, the network announced Friday at the TCA winter press tour press tour.
The series, which follows the life of a death row inmate who is released and returns back to his small hometown, will debut its final season in fall 2016, said network officials.
