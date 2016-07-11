SundanceTV’s ‘A Word’ Tackles Touchy Topic

Related: As 'Royal' Gives Way to 'Robot,' USA Eyes New Skies

English dramaTheA Word makes its U.S. debut on SundanceTV July 13, and creator Peter Bowker admits it’s daunting to debut a show in the States. The six-episode series is centered on a family dealing with a young child on the autism spectrum, and Bowker said his favorite American series—The Good Wife, Breaking Bad, Mad Men—were influences in producing The A Word. “I was looking to make a show that had some of the confidence you see in the best American television,” he says. “Which is, don’t underestimate the audience; in fact, assume they’re intelligent and discerning.”

The cast features Doctor Who alum Christopher Eccleston as the child’s grandfather. Taking on the topic of autism is sure to spark an emotional reaction among viewers, and Bowker is prepared for any potential controversy. “I’m excited to provoke conversation,” he says. “I don’t think drama should be about providing answers—it should be about provoking questions.”