TCA: Berman on ‘Crazy’ Journey for Fox’s ‘Rocky Horror’

Beverly Hills, Calif. — It hasn’t been an easy road for Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“It was a crazy 10-year journey,” said executive producer Gail Berman Monday during a TCA summer press tour panel for the two-hour musical event.

The project first came to Berman while she was entertainment president at Fox before being scrapped, picked up after she left Paramount and then scrapped again. The current iteration landed with her after she partnered with Fox Networks Group on production company The Jackal Group.

“I think sometimes projects have a way of finding the timing that their supposed to have and I think Laverne [Cox, who portrays Dr. Frank-N-Furter] kind of made this happen in her own time,” she added.

When Fox first announced it was reviving the 1975 cult classic, many fans were skeptical. But after the net began to make cast announcements and it was revealed original Frank-N-Furter Tim Curry was involved the sentiment began to turn.

“Having Tim Curry greenlight this meant so much to myself and I am sure all of us to have this man with us,” said Ben Vereen, who stars as Dr. Everett Scott.

Vereen shies away from the term remake when it comes to the production.

“I don’t believe that we are remaking anything,” he said. “I like to believe that we are paying tribute to the great artists that did it before and paying homage to them.”

One of the joys for Curry, he said was the opportunity to paly a different part.

"Kenny runs...a set where you really feel you can try anything and it was a lot of fun,” said Curry.

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again premieres on Oct. 20.