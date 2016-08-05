Fox Pitches ‘Pitch’ Premiere at Ballparks Nationwide

Fox and Access Sports Media are teaming up to promote baseball drama Pitch at 55 baseball stadiums around the country this summer. The show, about a female pitcher making it in the major leagues, debuts on Fox Sept. 22.

Pitch Night at the Ballpark will be held in 43 minor league stadiums and 12 independent and college summer league ballparks across the country in advance of the show’s premiere. After the games, ticket holders can screen the pilot on the centerfield scoreboard while chilling out in the outfield.

The campaign kicks off Aug. 7 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas; and Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky., home of the Lexington Legends. It ends Sept. 5 at Trustmark Park in Jackson, Miss.

Pitch is a production of 20th Century Fox Television, with Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer the co-creators and executive producers. Kevin Falls, Tony Bill, Helen Bartlett and Jess Rosenthal are also executive producers, while Paris Barclay is the director and executive producer.

Access Sports Media sets advertising on concourse screens in pro sports venues across the country.