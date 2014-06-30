Gail Berman Launching Production Company With Fox Networks Group

Fox Networks Group has partnered with Gail Berman on a new production company called The Jackal Group.

The former Fox Broadcasting president will serve as chief executive for the co-venture, and will have an equity stake. Berman will also serve on the independent entity's board of directors along with FNG's CEO Peter Rice and president Randy Freer.

The Jackal Group will develop and produce both scripted and unscripted content for 21st Century Fox's properties, including Fox, FX, FXX, Nat Geo and Fox International Channels. Jackal Group will also look to develop live event programming as well.

“I am delighted to be returning home to the Fox family and to be working with Peter and Randy,” said Berman. “Peter has given me a tremendous opportunity to do what I love best – create outstanding content across a variety of media platforms. I am thrilled and cannot wait to get started.”

Berman left BermanBraun, the media company that she founded with Lloyd Braun, in January. The company has since been renamed Whalerock Industries.