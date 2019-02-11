TCA 2019: Epix Launches Streaming Service

Epix has jumped into the subscription video on demand waters with the launch of its Epix Now service, the network announced Sunday during its 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation.

The $5.99 per month Epix Now service will offer the premium service’s original shows including Berlin Station and upcoming series Pennyworth, Perpetual Grace and Godfather of Harlem, as well as thousands of Hollywood movies. All four Epix linear live channels are also available today through Epix Now, according to the network.

The service is available to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Android devices, and is expected to roll out to Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV in the near future, according to network officials.

Epix Now is the latest move for the Epix premium service under network president Michael Wright, who took over the day-to-day operations of Epix last November.

“2019 is poised to be an incredible year of growth for our network,” said Wright in a statement. “Launching Epix Now and providing consumers nationwide with access to our premium original programming and blockbuster movies is an exciting moment for our company and solidifies our commitment to bring high-level storytelling to as many people as possible. We look forward to welcoming new audiences to our network.”