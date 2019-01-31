TCA 2019: CW Programming on Sundays ‘Unqualified Success,’ Says Pedowitz

Pasadena, Calif. — Programming Sundays has been “an unqualified success” for both The CW and its affiliates, said Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, at the network's portion of the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena. He noted that the move, which began in October, has enhanced the network’s digital presence, and enabled it to do a live event, in the Critics’ Choice Awards Jan. 13.

Supergirl and Charmed occupy Sundays.

“It’s been a winner across the board,” he added.

Pedowitz said there have not been discussions about a further expansion, but added that “there’s possibilities. We’ve proven we can do it.”

The CW renewed 10 series, including second season orders for Charmed and Legacies, and a stunning 15 season for Supernatural. Absent from the list is school football drama All American. Pedowitz said he’s “very proud” of the series, but that no decision has been made.

Supernatural, for its part, hits episode 300 in the coming days.There’s no end in sight. “As long as the ratings hold up and the guys want to do it,” said Pedowitz, “we’re in.”

It is the final season for both Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. A Jane spinoff called Jane the Novela is in the works, and looks to premiere next season. Pedowitz said he’d love to find more “out of the box, quirky, fun, relatable, hour-long comedies” for the net.

Pedowitz said multiplatform impressions are up 3-5% this season for The CW. Linear viewing, he said, is part of The CW’s multiplatform distribution strategy. “All of these platforms work as one,” he said. “We look at it that way, we sell it that way.”