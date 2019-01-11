Final Season of ‘Jane the Virgin’ Starts on CW March 27

Jane the Virgin is back for its final run on The CW March 27, and new series In the Dark begins April 4. Perry Mattfeld stars in In the Dark, about a hard-drinking twenty-something woman who is blind. Also in the cast are Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham and Keston John.

CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, produces In the Dark. Ben Stiller is among the executive producers.

Season six of sci fi drama The 100 starts April 30.

IZombie, a rom-com-zom-dram, in the network’s words, premieres its fifth and final season May 2.

The finale of freshman schoolboy football drama All American runs March 20 and Legacies, set at a school for supernatural kids, wraps March 28. The season finale of Supernatural airs April 25. Roswell, New Mexico, about humans and aliens getting by in a town with supernatural trappings, begins Jan. 15, and wraps April 23.

The Black Lightning season finale airs March 18.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow moves to a new time starting Monday, April 1.