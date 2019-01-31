TCA 2019: The CW Renews 10 Series

Pasadena, Calif. — The CW has given early renewals to 10 primetime series for the 2019-2020 season. That includes second season orders for Charmed and Legacies, third seasons of Black Lightning and Dynasty, season four of Riverdale, season five for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, season six for The Flash, season eight for Arrow, and number 15 for Supernatural.

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, made the announcement Thursday at the network's TCA winter press tour presentation in Pasadena. Premiere dates will be announced at a later time, said the network.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers,” said Pedowitz. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning.”

Pedowitz said the shows “provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

The CW has not yet decided the fate of rookie drama All American.