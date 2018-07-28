TCA 2018: Amazon Studios Orders ‘The Expatriates’ to Series

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Amazon Studios has picked up The Expatriates to series, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour.

The Expatriates, from Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, explores a community of female expats living in Hong Kong.

“After announcing our recent first look deal with Nicole and Blossom Films, we are thrilled to kick off this relationship by bringing this very popular novel from author Janice Y.K. Lee to Prime Video,” said Salke. “The story weaves an addictive tapestry that follows a group of complex women and their lives as outsiders in Hong Kong. It’s a compelling exploration of the strength of these women as they persevere through struggles with marriage, career, parenting and unimaginable loss.”

Salke also announced a horror event series from Lena Waithe called Them and comedy series Upload from Greg Daniels.

Them is produced by Waithe, Little Marvin (also a writer on the series), Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, and Michael Connelly with Vertigo Prime. Amazon gave Them a two-season order with the first season of the series titled Them: Covenant.

Upload, a half-hour sci-fi romcom, is created and written by Daniels. Daniels also serves as showrunner and executive producer with his producing partner Howard Klein.