TBS, TNT Prep For ‘A Christmas Story’ Marathon

The annual TBS-TNT A Christmas Story marathon happens on Christmas Eve and extends into Christmas Day. TBS begins the movie at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Christmas Eve, and it runs, over and over, for 24 hours. The same happens at TNT, where the film begins at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The 1983 movie is set in the ’40s. A boy, Ralphie, desperately wants a BB gun for Christmas, but mostly everyone else in his life thinks it’s a bad idea for a gift. Peter Billingsley plays Ralphie. Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin play his parents.

Bob Clark directed the film, based on Jean Shepherd's books.

TNT began the Christmas Story marathon in 1997, and TBS took it over in 2004 when TNT shifted to drama programming. Starting in 2014, both TBS and TNT began airing the Christmas Story marathon.

Both networks are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

HBO Max, also part of Warner Bros. Discovery, premiered A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 movie, November 17. An adult Ralphie, still played by Billingsley, returns to his old house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a memorable Christmas.

Clay Kaytis directed and Nick Schenk wrote the screenplay.

A Christmas Story 2, with Daniel Stern playing teen Ralphie’s father, came out in 2012. ■