‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ On HBO Max November 17

A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the beloved 1983 movie (opens in new tab), debuts on HBO Max November 17. Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the original, is in the new movie, which sees him return to his old house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a memorable Christmas.

Clay Kaytis directs and Nick Schenk wrote the screenplay.

HBO Max shared a trailer, which features clips from the original. “On November 17 the wait is finally over,” reads the copy. “Ralphie returns.”

Erinn Hayes plays Sandy Parker, Zack Ward is Scut Farkus, Scott Schwartz is Flick and R.D. Robb is Schwartz.

Bob Clark directed the original film, based on Jean Shepherd’s books. It depicts a boy named Ralphie who desperately wants a BB gun for Christmas, though his mother, teacher and others fear he will shoot his eye out. Billingsley was in the cast with Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin. McGavin died in 2006.

TBS and TNT air a Christmas Story marathon starting on Christmas Eve. TNT began the 24-hour marathon in 1997, and TBS took it over in 2004 when TNT shifted to drama programming. Starting in 2014, both TBS and TNT began airing the holiday movie.

Fox aired A Christmas Story Live, with Matthew Broderick as the narrator and Maya Rudolph as Ralphie’s mother, in 2017. A Broadway show debuted back in 2012.

The new movie’s trailer concludes with an adult Ralphie putting on his glasses. “Join the fun,” it says. “(We triple dog dare you.)” ■