TBS To Take A Third Shot On Tyler Perry

TBS will take a third shot on Tyler Perry, ordering ten episodes of For Better or Worse, based on Perry's hit series of movies, Why Did I Get Married? The sitcom will go into production this summer.

"Tyler Perry's series have been tremendously successful for TBS, helping establish the network as a prime destination for African-American viewers," said Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming, for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies, in a statement. "Given such a remarkable track record, we're excited for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Tyler Perry and Debmar-Mercury with the new series For Better or Worse."

Just as it did with Perry's two other sitcoms - House of Payne and Meet the Browns - TBS will air the ten episodes as a test, and if the series clears certain ratings bars, TBS will order 100 episodes. Once the order has been placed, Debmar-Mercury will sell the show to TV stations.

Just as For Better or Worse arrives, House of Payne is preparing to end its run with 222 episodes in the can. Perry and Debmar-Mercury tested House of Payne on ten independent TV stations in May 2006, resulting in TBS' purchase, and then brought it to the cable network in June 2007.

"Even though it will be sad to say goodbye to House of Payne, I'm really looking forward to exploring new territory with For Better or Worse," said Perry in a statement. "Working on House of Payne taught me a lot about what it takes to make a successful television series and I'm looking forward to applying that experience to For Better or Worse."

Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse follows the ups-and-downs of married life for Marcus and Angela, two characters who originated in the feature films Why Did I Get Married and Why Did I Get Married Too? Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight) and Tasha Smith (Couples Retreat) are set to reprise the roles of television anchor Marcus and salon owner Angela. Additional cast members will be announced.