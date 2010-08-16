TBS Picks Up 'Are We There Yet?'
TBS has picked up a full 90-episode order of
Debmar-Mercury's Are We There Yet?,
the sitcom produced by Revolution Studios and Cube Vision that the cable
network tested this summer.
Debmar-Mercury is now three for three on securing full
orders for sitcoms that started out as tests. In 2006, Debmar-Mercury launched
this method of selling shows with Tyler
Perry's House of Payne. In 2009, Debmar did the same thing with Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns.
Are We There Yet?
is the first sitcom that Debmar has sold using this model that is not from
Tyler Perry. The distributor has another one on the near horizon with Gary
Sanchez Productions' Big Lake
premiering Aug. 17 on Comedy Central.
Are We There Yet?,
spun off from the film by the same title, stars Everybody Hates Chris' Terry Crews and Half and Half's Essence Atkins as a newly-married couple who are
blending their families. The show is executive produced by Revolution's Joe
Roth and Vince Totino and Cube Vision's Ice Cube and Matt Alvarez. Ali Le Roi,
frequently Chris Rock's producing partner, is the showrunner. Ice Cube also
guest stars.
Theshow premiered on TBS on Wednesday, June 2 at 9 p.m., and was one of basic
cable's top-ten new series of the quarter, averaging 2.8 million viewers and
1.5 million adults 18-49. Are We There
Yet? also was TV's top show among African Americans aged 18-34 and 18-49 in
the second quarter of 2010.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.