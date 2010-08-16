TBS Picks Up 'Are We There Yet?'

TBS has picked up a full 90-episode order of

Debmar-Mercury's Are We There Yet?,

the sitcom produced by Revolution Studios and Cube Vision that the cable

network tested this summer.

Debmar-Mercury is now three for three on securing full

orders for sitcoms that started out as tests. In 2006, Debmar-Mercury launched

this method of selling shows with Tyler

Perry's House of Payne. In 2009, Debmar did the same thing with Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns.

Are We There Yet?

is the first sitcom that Debmar has sold using this model that is not from

Tyler Perry. The distributor has another one on the near horizon with Gary

Sanchez Productions' Big Lake

premiering Aug. 17 on Comedy Central.

Are We There Yet?,

spun off from the film by the same title, stars Everybody Hates Chris' Terry Crews and Half and Half's Essence Atkins as a newly-married couple who are

blending their families. The show is executive produced by Revolution's Joe

Roth and Vince Totino and Cube Vision's Ice Cube and Matt Alvarez. Ali Le Roi,

frequently Chris Rock's producing partner, is the showrunner. Ice Cube also

guest stars.

Theshow premiered on TBS on Wednesday, June 2 at 9 p.m., and was one of basic

cable's top-ten new series of the quarter, averaging 2.8 million viewers and

1.5 million adults 18-49. Are We There

Yet? also was TV's top show among African Americans aged 18-34 and 18-49 in

the second quarter of 2010.