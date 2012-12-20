TBS Acquires SPT's 'Rules of Engagement'

TBS has acquired Sony Pictures Television's Rules of Engagement for a January 2013 debut, SPT said Wednesday.

"We recently shot the 100th episode, which speaks to the ongoing appeal of this series and its cast," said John Weiser, SPT's president of U.S. distribution.

The show, which has been a utility player for CBS , also is cleared in broadcast syndication in 96% of the country, including on Tribune's WPIX New York, CBS' KCAL Los Angeles and Weigel's WCIU Chicago.

Tom Hertz, Doug Robinson and Jack Giarraputo serve as executive producers on Rules of Engagement, which is produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and CBS Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television. It stars Oliver Hudson, Bianca Kajlich, Patrick Warburton, Megyn Price and David Spade.