Tantaros Rejects Fox News Harassment Suit Settlement

The lawyer for Andrea Tantaros says the former Fox News Channel anchor has rejected a settlement offer and is submitting new evidence that shows she was sexually harassed by network executives including former chairman Roger Ailes and copresident Bill Shine.

Attorney Judd Burstein said that in return for the settlement, Fox News wanted Tantaros to admit she breached her contract by writing a book that was not authorized.

Fox News has already paid a $20 million settlement to former anchor Gretchen Carlson, whose suit swiftly led to Ailes being forced to resign.

Other charges of sexual harassment were found by an investigation launched by parent company 21st Century Fox and a settlement of the Tantaros matter would help the company close the books at a time when it senior executives say the company wants to treat employees with proper respect.

Fox News has filed a motion to have Tantaros’ claims resolved in arbitration. Burstein says that in response to that motion he intends to file an affidavit from Dr. Michele Berdy, Tantaros’ former therapist.

In the affidavit, Berdy confirms that in 2014 and 2015 Tantaros talked about harassment she was experiencing from Fox executives and co-workers.

Berdy, who offered her testimony after reading about Tantaros’ suit, recalled Tantaros talking about a meeting with Shine in which he told her to stop complaining about Ailes’ sexual advances and his retaliation when she rejected him.

“The significance of Dr. Berdy’s affidavit is overwhelming,” Burstein said in a statement. “It proves that Ms. Tantaros is telling the truth because she had absolutely no motive to lie to her own therapist some two years ago when she told Dr. Berdy about what she was suffering through at Fox News.”

Fox News declined to comment on the settlement offer. “We stand by our earlier motion to compel arbitration” a network spokesperson said.