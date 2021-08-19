Talaya Wilkins Joins MSG Network To Develop Sports Betting Content

MSG Networks said it hired Talaya Wilkins as VP of content strategy.

The former ESPN producer will focus on developing programming targeted at the growing sports betting audience and lead MSG Networks' growing content team.

With legalized sports betting becoming available in more states, sports networks are looking for ways to provide interesting and useful programming to bettors. That programming will also attract advertisers in the betting business, who are spending more ad dollars to attract customers.

Wilkins will report to Kevin Marotta, MSG Networks’ senior VP, marketing and content strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Talaya, who comes to MSG Networks after creating and overseeing so many critically acclaimed programs and specials at ESPN,” said Marotta. “Talaya is charged with leading our sports betting initiatives, while also bringing a fresh approach to developing content for New York area sports fans of all ages and interests.”

Wilkins spent 14 years at ESPN, most recently overseeing studio shows for ESPN Plus. She received four Emmy Nominations and played division 1 basketball for the Siena College Saints.