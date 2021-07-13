MSG Networks, TVG Gallop With Live Horse Racing

MSG Networks said it made a multi-year deal with FanDuel Group’s TVG network to bring live daily horse races to viewers in the New York area.

The move comes as the television business embraces legalized gambling.

Starting Wednesday, TVG’s Trackside Live show will be simulcast on MSG Plus Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. ET, featuring live races from tracks around the world.

Trackside Live also features interviews and expert analysis from TVG’s on-air talent.

FanDuel’s sports betting show More Ways to Win, hosted by Lisa Kerney, will also begin to air on MSG Networks on weekends during the NFL season.

Also Read: Sinclair’s Streaming RSNs and Warner’s CNN Plus May Be Pay TV’s Biggest Disruptors

“It’s great to partner with TVG and FanDuel to bring so many great, live horse races to fans on MSG Networks,” said Jeff Filippi, senior VP, programming and production, executive producer, MSG Networks. “Fans will see a great variety of races from more than 150 tracks around the world.”

TVG processes more than $2 billion in horse racing wagers annually from residents of 33 U.S. states.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the MSG Networks to bring premier live racing coverage to its family of networks and its millions of viewers in the New York area,” said Amy Howe, newly appointed interim CEO of FanDuel Group. “This new agreement is part of FanDuel Group’s continuing commitment to invest in our core horse racing television programming and to expand the audience for our racetrack and horsemen partners.”

The agreement was announced a month after New York Racing Association officials said that MSG Networks would no longer broadcast the association’s simulcast programs. according to the Daily Racing Form. MSG had worked with NYRA for 30 years.