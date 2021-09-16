'Tacoma FD' Season Three on TruTV Sept. 16

Season three of comedy Tacoma FD premieres on TruTV Sept. 16. Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme star and executive produce.

The show is set in a firehouse in a rainy city. The firefighters entertain each other, and themselves, with creative competitions, first-responder rivalries and bizarre emergency calls.

Heffernan plays Chief Terry McConky and Lemme portrays Captain Eddie Penisi. Marcus Henderson, Eugene Cordero, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison are also in the cast.

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment. Inman Young and Savey Cathey executive produce for A24 Studios.

TruTV is part of WarnerMedia.