'Tacoma FD' Season Three on TruTV Sept. 16
Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme run the firehouse
Season three of comedy Tacoma FD premieres on TruTV Sept. 16. Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme star and executive produce.
The show is set in a firehouse in a rainy city. The firefighters entertain each other, and themselves, with creative competitions, first-responder rivalries and bizarre emergency calls.
Heffernan plays Chief Terry McConky and Lemme portrays Captain Eddie Penisi. Marcus Henderson, Eugene Cordero, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison are also in the cast.
Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment. Inman Young and Savey Cathey executive produce for A24 Studios.
TruTV is part of WarnerMedia.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
