T-Mobile Returns as Presenting Sponsor for ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’

Univision said that T-Mobile has returned for the ninth-straight year as presenting sponsor of its long-running music awards show Premio Lo Nuestro.

Other sponsors for this year’s broadcast, which airs Thursday night, include the Ford F-150, H&R Block, McDonald’s, State Farm and Walmart.

“Premio Lo Nuestro is one of the biggest nights on television and this year’s celebration promises to be more special than ever,” said Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing, Univision. “I’m thrilled that so many great brand partners are once again joining us as we come together to celebrate hope, resilience and the best in Latin music.”

As part of its presenting sponsorship, T-Mobile will be giving fans a virtual opportunity to accompany performer Camilio and social influencer Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry to the show. Fans will also be able to join their favorite artists on the Magenta Carpet through a 5G-powered on-site activation during the Noche de Estrellas pre-show on Univision.

State Farm will give fans a VIP experience through a three part social series The Making of PLN -- Everyone is VIP hosted by Claissa Molina, the former Miss Dominican Republic and a correspondent for Univision.

Custom vignettes will showcase the new Ford F-150 during the show. Ford will also be featured in split-screen and countdown ads, as well as sponsored billboards.

Premio Lo Nuestro will be hosted by Chiquinquirá Delgado, Jose Ron, and Yuri.

Last year, Premio Lo Nuestro averaged 3.0 million total viewers on Univision.