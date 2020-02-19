Dolby, State Farm, Universal, Census Join ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’

Univision said it added Dolby, State Farm, Universal Pictures and the U.S. Census Bureau as sponsors of its music awards show Premio Lo Nuestro, presented by T-Mobile.

T-Mobile had been the presenting sponsor eight times.

Premio Lo Nuestro will be broadcast live Thursday from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, preceded by red carpet coverage during Noche de Estrellas.

“No one does big, live events better than Univision,” said Steve Mandala, president of Advertising Sales and Marketing, Univision Communications Inc. “And with music being a passion point for our audience, platforms like Premio Lo Nuestro provide a unique opportunity for our sponsors to engage our viewers with dynamic, best-in-class integrations that stand out during the star-studded telecast. We want to thank our sponsors who each year help make Premio Lo Nuestro a success and are excited to kick-off the decade with the very first awards show that recognizes Latin music.”

Many of the sponsors will have special integrations and custom content during and around the awards broadcast.

For example, to highlight T-Mobile’s 5G network, it will show fans how it played a role in CNCO and Manuel Turizo collaborating in a performance. It will also give fans behind-the-scenes content via social media. The red carpet for the event will be magenta--T-Mobile hue.

Dolby is delivering a J Balvin two-day immersive experience at the Brickell City Centre in Miami to show how Dolby’s Atmos technology is creating the future of music.

Sebastian Yatra will star in a custom vignette for State Farm that will show people how he was influenced by the Miami community.

J Balvin, a star of Trolls World Tour, will be featured in a teaser for the film from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation. Animated trolls will take over center stage during the show to dance to J Balvin’s hit Mi Gente.

Beginning on the red carpet, Prince Royce will help deliver the Census Bureau’s message about the importance of being counted.

Last year, Premio Lo Nuestro powered Univision to be the the top rated broadcast network among adults 18 to 34 for the entire night.