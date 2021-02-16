Univision to Debut ‘New Vision’ for Advertisers on March 24

Univision's new head of ad sales will preseant a 'New Vision' to clients

Univision said that ahead of its May upfront presentation, it will hold an event for advertisers that will introduce the company’s new management and its new direction to advertisers.

The new event--set for March 24-- will be titled “A New Vision at Univision.” Univision was acquired by a group headed by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis.

The event will be a coming out party for Davis and Donna Speciale, the former Turner ad sales head named president of advertising sales and marketing for Univision earlier this year.

Univision said the event will provide an update on the company’s ongoing transformation and lay out its vision for clients as it sets a new go-to-market strategy and develops advanced advertising capabilities.

The new event will be followed by Univision’s more traditional upfront presentation on May 18.

This year’s presentation will be conducted virtually. The traditional in-person upfront presentations were disrupted last year by the coronavirus outbreak and networks are having virtual events again this year.

“Univision is focused on aggressively evolving our ad sales strategy to better serve our clients and we are excited to share with them our recent progress and layout the new vision for Univision during our March 24 event, ahead of the annual upfront on May 18," said Speciale.