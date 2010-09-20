Syndie Premiere Ratings Stay Put In Week One

Syndication's two new first-run shows -- Sony's Nate Berkus and CBS Television Distribution's

Swift Justice with Nancy Grace -- each

finished their first weeks even with their premiere-day ratings.

Nate Berkus

averaged a 1.2 rating/4 share weighted metered market average for its primary

runs.That's down 8% from its average

lead-in (1.3/4), although up 20% from last year's time-period average (1.0/3).

On WNBC New York at 3 p.m., Nate was up 13% from what NBC Universal's now-canceled Deal or No Deal was doing in that time

period last September. ON KNBC Los Angeles at 2 p.m., Nate was up 125% from what NBCU's Martha Stewart, which has left broadcast syndication and moved over

to basic cable's Hallmark Channel, was doing in the time period last year.

Swift Justice with

Nancy Grace is the highest-rated court show to debut in four years -- since Twentieth's

Emmy-winning but now cancelled Cristina's

Court opened in 2006 -- averaging a 1.1/4. That's off 15% from its lead-in

(1.3/4), and off 8% from its year-ago time period average (1.2/4).

On WNYW New York at 2

p.m., Nancy is up 9% over what Warner

Bros.' People's Court was doing in

the time period last September. On WLFD Chicago at 2 p.m., the show improved 60%

over what Twentieth's Divorce Court

averaged in the time slot last year. On WTTG Washington D.C. at 2 p.m., the

show gained 100% over what Twentieth's Judge

Alex was doing in the time period last September.

In its target demographic of women 25-54, Nancy outperformed its lead in by an

average of 20%.

The third major first-run entry, Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics, premieres in syndication today.

Program Partners' Canadian talk import, Steven & Chris, averaged a 0.1/0 for its first week, down 50%

from its lead in (0.2/1) and down 67% from its year-ago time-period average (0.3/1).

The show is cleared in 16 metered markets and in just 40% of the country.

Among the four off-net and off-cable sitcoms that premiered

on Monday, Sept. 13, Twentieth's How I

Met Your Mother earned a 0.9/2 for all telecasts in its 54 metered markets,

down 10% from its lead-in (1.0/2) and down 36% from its year-ago time period

averages (1.4/3).

Warner Bros.' off-HBO Curb

Your Enthusiasm launched at a 0.7/2 for all telecasts in its 54 metered

markets, down 30% from both its lead-in (1.0/2) and year-ago time period

averages (1.0/3).

Warner Bros.' Entourage

also averaged a 0.7/2 in its 55 metered markets, down 46% from its lead-in

(1.3/3) and down 22% from its year-ago time periods averages (0.9/2).

Warner Bros.' New

Adventures of Old Christine averaged a 0.6/2 in 54 metered markets, down

14% from its lead-in (0.7/2) and down 25% from its year-ago time period

average (0.8/2).

NBCU's Real Housewives

0.6/2 was off 40% from its lead-in (1.0/3) and off 25% from its year-ago time

period average (0.8/3). Women seem to be taking to the off-cable hit in some markets,

however. In New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, the show improved year-ago

time periods among women 18-49 by 100%, 150% and 200%, respectively. In

Chicago, the number-three market, the show took the time period up 67% in that

demo.

Across all the metered markets, the show was up 13% among

women 18-49.

NBCU's Access

Hollywood Live, which is being slowly rolled out across 13 markets, earned

a debut week household average of 0.8/3, off 33% from its lead-in (1.2/5) but

even with its year-ago time period average.

The show registered double-digit gains in every key female demo,

improving 25% among women 25-54, 33% among women 18-49 and 50% among women

18-34 compared to its year-ago time period averages. The strip also was up 100%

among women 18-49 in both New York and Los Angeles.

Four rookie off-net hours launched over this past weekend.

CTD's Criminal Minds

had the highest ratings average, opening at a 1.9/4, which was down 34% from

its lead-in but up 12% from its year-ago time-period average. CTD's Numb3rs

scored a 1.5/4, down 21% from its lead-in but up 7% from its year-ago time

period average. Warner Bros.' The Closer had the third-highest ratings

average but was arguably the best performer, earning a 1.4/3, up 8% from its

lead-in and even with its year-ago time period average. Disney-ABC's Ugly Betty launched at a 0.6/1, down 25% from its lead-in and down

40% from its year-ago time-period average.