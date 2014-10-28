Syndication Ratings: 'Wendy' 'Feud' Climb to New Heights

Debmar-Mercury’s two veterans, Wendy Williams and Family Feud, both hit highs in the week ending Oct. 19, with Wendy notching a series high 1.8 and Feud tying Jeopardy! for a 6.1 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Feud also tied CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy to lead all of syndication among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 at a 3.0.

In an overall strong week, all of the syndie newcomers remained at their season highs. CTD’s Hot Bench topped the rookies for the fifth week in a row with a steady 1.5 in households. Among women 25-54, Hot Bench finished in second place at a 0.8, tied with Warner Bros.’ The Real. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game with access clearances was unchanged at a 1.2 in households, tying NBCUniversal’s Meredith Vieira, but jumped 50% in the demo from a 0.6 to a first-place 0.9. Meredith, meanwhile, held firm in households, and hit a new series high 0.7 among women 25-54, up 16% from the prior week.

Further back, The Real was flat in households at a 1.0, although it recovered 14% to a 0.8 in the demo. Trifecta’s Judge Faith improved 14% to a series high 0.8 in households and up 33% to a 0.4 in the demo.

CTD’s Judge Judy, now in its 19th season, led all syndie strips for the 30th consecutive week at a 6.9 in households, a 1% dip from the previous week and a 3% improvement from last year.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Twentieth’s Divorce Court were flat at a 1.7 and 1.5, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis picked up 8% to a 1.4. MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court was flat at a 1.2.

CTD’s Dr. Phil topped all talkers for the seventh week in a row with a 3.2, tying its season high thus far, and marking a 3% gain for the week and 7% for the year. Phil also led among women 25-54 with a 1.6, up 6% from the prior week.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael remained at a second-place 2.8, a 4% increase from last year. Warner Bros.’ Ellen rebounded 8% to a 2.6, up 4% from last year. NBCU’s Maury was steady at a 2.0. NBCU’s Steve Harvey gained 6% to a 1.9.

Wendy Williams, leaping ahead several spots, climbed 13% for the week and 29% for the year to its new series-high 1.8.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos continued to strengthen in its eighth season, spiking 7% to a 1.5 and surging 25% from last year. CTD’s Rachael Ray rallied 8% to a 1.4, tying SPT’s Dr. Oz. NBCU’s Jerry Springer was steady at a 1.2. SPT’s Queen Latifah matched its season high with a 10% gain to a 1.1. CTD’s The Doctors was unchanged at a 1.0. Meredith’s The Better Show dropped 50% from a 0.2 to a 0.1.

In access, the magazines were all steady to higher. CTD’s leader Entertainment Tonight grew 3% from the prior week to a 3.3. CTD’s Inside Edition improved 4% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ ticked up 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood jumped 6% to a 1.8, its best rating since the week of Sept. 8. Warner Bros.’ Extra maintained its prior week’s 1.5. CTD’s The Insider was flat at a 1.2. Twentieth’s Dish Nation bounced 22% off its season low the week before to a 1.1. Trifecta’s OK! TV strengthened 50% from a 0.2 to a 0.3.

MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute held at a 1.6.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune remained at a 6.4, dipping 3% from last year. Jeopardy! dipped 2% to a 6.1, but was up 5% year to year. Family Feud, with host Steve Harvey, gained 5% for the year to its new season high 6.1, a 33% increase from last year. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire added 5% from the prior week’s decline to a 2.0 in its sixth week with new host Terry Crews. That was still down 5% from last year at this time.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to lead the off-net sitcoms, inching up 2% from the prior week to a 5.8. Twentieth’s Modern Family added 8% to a 3.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men motored ahead 7% to a 3.2. Twentieth’s Family Guy slipped 4% to a new season low 2.3, tying Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which was flat. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly gained 5% in its fourth week to a new season high 2.1. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show was flat at a 1.8. SPT’s Seinfeld sagged 6% to a 1.7, tying Warner Bros.' The Middle, which gained 6%. Twentieth’s King of the Hill was flat at a 1.6.