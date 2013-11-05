Syndication ratings: Warner Bros.' 'Bethenny' Picks Up Steam in Key Daytime Demo

Warner Bros.’ Bethenny finally showed some of the demographic strength the show became known for in last summer's test, gaining 33% among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 in the week ending Oct. 27 to a 0.8.

That performance tied CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray and NBCUniversal’s Steve Wilkos.

In households, Bethenny came in second place among the rookie talkers to Sony Pictures Television’s Queen Latifah, which held steady at a 1.1, while Bethenny held at a 0.9.

CTD’s new conflict talker, The Test, was flat at a 0.6, while CTD’s Arsenio was stable at a 0.7.

Among the talkers, CTD’s Dr. Phil had no trouble winning for the tenth week in a row with its biggest margin of the season, holding steady for the week at a 3.0. Dr. Phil is expecting to receive big ratings on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week for its exclusive interview with Cleveland kidnapping victim Michelle Knight.

Disney/ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael and Warner Bros.’ Ellen tied for second at a 2.6 each, with Live dipping 4% from the prior week but gaining 4% from last year, while Ellen improved 4% for the week and 8% for the year.

SPT’s Dr. Oz broke its tie with NBCU’s Maury and held fourth place at a steady 2.0.

NBCU’s Maury eased 5% to a 1.9. Disney/ABC’s Katie held firm at a 1.7, tying NBCU’s Steve Harvey for the fourth week in a row. Harvey was flat for the week but grew the most from last year of any talk show, surging 42%.

Rachael Ray remained at a 1.4, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams. Williams was flat for the week but up 40% from last year at this time. Wendy also got off to a good November sweeps start, scoring an all-time best 1.6 weighted metered market rating in households last Thursday, which was both Halloween and the first day of the November sweeps. Wendy Williams’ previous metered-market ratings high came in February 2012 after the death of Whitney Houston.

Steve Wilkos strengthened 8% to a 1.3, while NBCU’s Jerry Springer, CTD’s The Doctors, NBCU’s Trisha and Meredith’s The Better Show all were flat at a 1.2, 1.2, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

The magazine shows got a nice engagement present from Kim Kardashian in the form of coverage of the marriage proposal from her boyfriend, hip-hop artist Kanye West.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight hit a milestone of 900 consecutive weeks as the magazine leader, equalling its best ratings of the season with a 3.8, even with the prior week.

CTD’s Inside Edition, celebrating 25 years on the air, added 11% to a new season-high 3.1. Warner Bros.’ TMZ recovered 19% to a 1.9, after hitting a 47-week low in the prior session. NBCU’s Access Hollywood clocked its highest ratings in 27 weeks at a 1.8, up 6% for the week and 13% for the year. Warner Bros.’ Extra forged ahead 7% for the week and year to a 1.6. CTD’s omg! insider, which hit a season high in the previous week, backed off 7% to a 1.4.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation and MGM’s RightThisMinute each recovered 11% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s America Now and OK! TV each were unchanged at a 0.3 and a 0.2, respectively.

Elsewhere in daytime, the gavelers received mostly favorable verdicts. CTD’s court-room champ, Judge Judy, was the highest rated show in all of syndication for the ninth week in a row at a 7.1, up 6% for the week and year.

Far back in second place, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court added 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Judge Alex and Divorce Court were next in line, with both shows hitting season-high 1.6s. Alex improved 7%, while Divorce Court climbed 14%.

Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was unchanged at a 1.5, while MGM’s freshman, Paternity Court, rose 25% to a new series-high 1.0.

In access, the game shows came to life. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated 6% from the prior week to a season-high 7.0, while CTD’s Jeopardy! picked up 5% to a season-high 6.1. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud finished 2% higher at a new season-best 4.7, while Disney/ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire, with new host Cedric the Entertainer, jumped 5% to tie its season high at a 2.2.

Among the new off-net sitcoms, Twentieth’s Modern Family rebounded 8% to a 4.2, while its animated Cleveland Show gained 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ The Middle rose 7% to a season-high 1.5, while SPT’s Community held at a 0.4.

Among the veteran sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory gained 5% from the previous week to a 5.9, down 5% for the year. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men faded 3% for the week and 23% for the year to a 3.6. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 12% for the week to a 2.9. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother was flat at a 2.0. Twentieth’s King of the Hill increased 6% to a 1.7, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which spiked 6%, and SPT’s Rules of Engagement, which jumped 13% to a new season high. Warner Bros.’ Friends fell 6% for the week and 24% for the year to a new season-low 1.6.