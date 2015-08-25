Syndication Ratings: At Trial's End, 'Ice and Coco' Looks Like Summer's Top Test

Warner Bros.’ Ice and Coco, the second of this summer’s three syndicated tests, finished its three-week run last week with a 1.0 average household rating/3 share across its eight metered markets.

That was 11% over its average 0.9/3 lead-in and 43% over its year-ago time periods, which averaged a 0.7/2. That also was 43% better than the Fox Television Stations’ four-week test of Boris and Nicole, which also averaged a 0.7/2.

Among women 25-54, Ice and Coco averaged a 0.8/6, outperforming Boris and Nicole by 33%. Ice and Coco gained 33% from its 0.6/5 lead-in among the demo, and was up 60% from its 0.5/4 year-ago time-period average.

Meanwhile, the first week of Tegna/Debmar-Mercury’s T.D. Jakes tryout averaged a 0.7/2 on five telecasts in four metered markets. That was down 46% from its 1.3/4 lead-in, and down 36% from last August, which averaged a 1.1/3.

Among women 25-54, Jakes dropped 71% from its 0.7/4 lead-in to a 0.2/1, and 60% from its year-ago time period average of 0.5/3 in the demo.

Most of syndication’s veteran talk shows were slightly up or flat in the week ended August 16.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael—which, in mostly originals, has been this summer’s strongest talk show—continued to set the pace, topping the field for the fourth consecutive frame with a 2.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. This was on par with the prior week and up 4% from last year at this time. Among women 25-54, Live also was number one with a 1.3 in the key demo.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, in repeats, advanced 4% to a 2.5 in households. NBCUniversal’s Maury came in third for the sixth straight week at a steady 1.8, up 6% from last year. Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres ricocheted 13% off its three-year low set in the prior week and landed in fourth at a 1.7.

NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey, which will open season four with a two day premiere on Sept. 8 and 9, held firm at a 1.5 and grew 7% for the year. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos improved 8% for the week and year to a 1.4. NBCU’s Jerry Springer stayed at a 1.3, but marked talk’s second largest annual increase, jumping 18%. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz eased 8% for the week to a 1.2, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which notched talk’s largest annual gain at 20%, and CTD’s Rachael Ray, which rallied 9% from last year.

Talk's three lowest-rated shows tied at a 0.9: CTD’s The Doctors, which dropped back 10% for the week after being the only talker to gain in the prior frame; NBCU’s Meredith Vieira, which gained 13% in households; and Warner Bros.’ The Real, which also rose 13%.

CTD’s Judge Judy led a level court show category with a 3% gain to a 6.7. Judy also was the highest-rated show in overall syndication for the eighth week in a row despite being in reruns for all five days.

CTD’s Hot Bench backed off 5% to a 2.0, after matching its series high in the prior week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s Divorce Court and MGM’s Paternity Court held firm at a 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Trifecta’s rookie, Judge Faith, climbed 14% to a 0.8.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud remained the top game show, finishing first for the eighth time in the past ten weeks, gaining 2% for the week and 33% for the year to a 6.1. CTD’s Jeopardy! took second, moving up 2% to a 5.9, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune slid 2% to a third-place 5.8.

Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, prepping for a new season with Bachelor host Chris Harrison, rose 6% to a 1.7, while Debmar-Mercury’s new entry Celebrity Name Game was flat at a 1.3.

Meanwhile, MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute advanced 8% to a 1.3.

Magazines were stable with CTD’s Entertainment Tonight leading the category, strengthening 3% to a 3.0. In second place, CTD’s Inside Edition added 4% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ Extra all were flat at a 1.8, 1.5 and 1.2, respectively. CTD’s The Insider eased 8% to a 1.1. Twentieth’s Dish Nation was flat at a 1.0 for the fourth consecutive week, while Trifecta’s OK! TV remained at a 0.2 for the ninth week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms with an unchanged 5.0. Twentieth’s Modern Family also was flat at a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men rebounded 4% from its all-time low in the prior week to a 2.6. Twentieth’s Family Guy gave back 4% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.’ newcomer Mike & Molly spiked 5% to a 2.1. SPT’s Seinfeld grew 6% to a 1.9. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother moved down 5% to a 1.8, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, which also faltered 5%. Warner Bros.’ The Middle stayed at a 1.7, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill declined 6% to a 1.5.